The future of flight

A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2011
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2012
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic

Reuters / Monday, October 11, 2010
An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, June 17, 2012
