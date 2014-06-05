The G7 Summit
President Barack Obama, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, France's President Francois Hollande, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italy's Prime...more
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron look at each other as they speak at a joint news conference after their meeting at the G7 summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Leaders pose for a family photo at the G7 summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama hold a joint news conference at the end of a G7 leaders meeting at European Council headquarters in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference during a G7 leaders meeting at European Council headquarters in Brussels June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Leaders take their positions for a family photo at the G7 summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso addresses a news conference ahead of a G7 summit at the European Council building in Brussels June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama (R) leave a joint news conference at the end of a G7 leaders meeting at European Council headquarters in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
President Barack Obama is welcomed by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso as they shake hands at the European Council headquarters ahead of a G7 meeting in Brussels June 4, 2014. ...more
President Barack Obama talks with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the G7 summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is welcomed by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the European Council headquarters ahead of a G7 meeting in Brussels June 4, 2014. ...more
President Barack Obama attends a meeting with Belgian King Philippe and Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo at the Royal Palace ahead of a G7 summit in Brussels June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Doppagne/Chancellerie du Premier- Kanselarij Van de...more
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron meet at the G-7 Summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
France's President Francois Hollande holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Barack Obama, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and France's President Francois Hollande participate in a G7 leaders meeting at European...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is welcomed by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the European Council headquarters ahead of a G7 meeting in Brussels June 4, 2014. ...more
Photographed through a window, crew of Air Force One stand by the plane moments after President Barack Obama arrived in Brussels June 4, 2014. Obama will attend the G7 meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama steps out from Air Force One upon his arrival in Brussels June 4, 2014. Obama will attend the G7 meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists dressed as musicians and wearing masks depicting leaders of the members of the G7 protest against wealth inequality outside the European Council building in Brussels June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Oxfam activists wear masks depicting French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron, during a protest called "Energy dependency and wealth inequality" outside the European Council in Brussels June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yves...more
Oxfam's activists wear masks depicting leaders of the member countries of the G7 during a protest called "Energy dependency and wealth inequality" outside the European Council in Brussels June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Oxfam's activists wear masks depicting leaders of some countries members of the G7, (L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper during a protest called "Energy dependency and wealth...more
