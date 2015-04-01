Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 1, 2015 | 7:30am IST

The gauchos of South America

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 18
A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 18
A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 18
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 18
A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 18
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 18
A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 18
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 18
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
15 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
16 / 18
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
17 / 18
Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Solar France

Solar France

Next Slideshows

Solar France

Solar France

The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 494 acres (200 hectares) of land and...

01 Apr 2015
Blowing in the wind

Blowing in the wind

Londoners fight high winds while crossing Millennium Bridge.

31 Mar 2015
Battle for Idlib

Battle for Idlib

Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front seize the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war.

31 Mar 2015
Cleaning up shipbreaking

Cleaning up shipbreaking

The EU plans to impose strict new rules on how companies scrap old tankers and cruise liners, run aground and dismantled on beaches in South Asia.

31 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast