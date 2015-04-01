The gauchos of South America
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring...more
A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
