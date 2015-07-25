Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 25, 2015 | 5:55am IST

The Gaza shore

A Palestinian man lifts his daughter as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man lifts his daughter as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian man lifts his daughter as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 19
Palestinians wash a horse during warm weather in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians wash a horse during warm weather in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Palestinians wash a horse during warm weather in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 19
A Palestinian boy buries himself in the sand as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy buries himself in the sand as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian boy buries himself in the sand as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 19
Palestinian girls ride a camel on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian girls ride a camel on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Palestinian girls ride a camel on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 19
Palestinians play atop a destroyed building on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians play atop a destroyed building on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Palestinians play atop a destroyed building on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 19
A Palestinian boy sells sweets on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy sells sweets on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A Palestinian boy sells sweets on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 19
A Palestinian girl lifts her brother as she plays with him on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian girl lifts her brother as she plays with him on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Palestinian girl lifts her brother as she plays with him on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 19
A Palestinian man sells corn on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man sells corn on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Palestinian man sells corn on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 19
A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 19
A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 19
Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 19
Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 19
A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 19
A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 19
A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 19
Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 19
A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 19
A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 19
Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 Jul 2015
Saudis land at Aden airport

Saudis land at Aden airport

Two Saudi aircraft land in Aden with equipment to re-open the damaged Yemeni airport.

25 Jul 2015
Turkey's war on ISIS

Turkey's war on ISIS

Turkish warplanes attacked Islamic State targets in Syria for the first time, with President Erdogan promising more decisive action against the jihadists.

24 Jul 2015
Mass shootings: From Aurora to Lafayette

Mass shootings: From Aurora to Lafayette

Following the theatre shooting in Lafayette and as James Holmes awaits sentencing, a look back on recent major shooting events in the U.S.

24 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast