The Gaza shore
A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man leads a horse to the sea as others sit on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. EUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian men smoke a water pipe as they enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man sells corn on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians paddle a boat during sunset at the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
