Pictures | Sat Aug 15, 2015 | 5:10am IST

The Gaza shore

A building, that was destroyed in past Israeli shelling, is seen in the background as Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A Palestinian boy buries himself in the sand as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Palestinian man holding his son stands behind a fence as he enjoys the warm weather on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A Palestinian sells juice on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A Palestinian man lifts his daughter as he enjoys the warm weather with his family on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Palestinians wash a horse during warm weather in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Palestinians play with a ball in the Mediterranean Sea as they enjoy the warm weather in the northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Palestinian girls ride a camel on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea as they enjoy the warm weather in the northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Palestinians play atop a destroyed building on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A Palestinian boy sells sweets on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A Palestinian girl lifts her brother as she plays with him on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Palestinian man sells corn on a beach on the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A veiled Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian boy swims in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Palestinians enjoy the weather on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Foot marks are seen in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian man sells snacks on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian flag is seen as people swim in the sea at the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian man washes a horse in the sea on the beach in Gaza City, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Palestinian children play football on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian fisherman rides a fishing boat during a protest against the blockade on Gaza Strip, at the seaport of Gaza City, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A Palestinian woman takes a photograph of her husband on a mobile phone at the beach in Gaza City, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
Palestinian children play in the sand on the beach in Gaza City, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
