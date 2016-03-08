The ghosts of MH370

Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard MH370, wipes her tears as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room of her house. Hu said she had thought of committing suicide. She could not go back home for a while after the...more

Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard MH370, wipes her tears as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room of her house. Hu said she had thought of committing suicide. She could not go back home for a while after the incident because she was afraid of entering the empty house which had been full of her 3 year-old granddaughter's lovely smile. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

