The ghosts of MH370
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage. Zhiliang said he will wait for his missing fiancee forever. They had planned...more
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, looks at his daughter's plush toys. Zhang said his wife sometimes roams several kilometers far from home because she cannot stand staying in their house. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a picture of she and her husband together and an old card with a message given by her husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cheng Liping, whose husband Ju was onboard MH370, shows a family photo featuring her missing husband. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hu, whose son Zhao's whole family was onboard MH370, wipes her tears as her granddaughter's framed picture is seen in the living room of her house. Hu said she had thought of committing suicide. She could not go back home for a while after the...more
Li, whose son Wen Yongsheng was onboard MH370, shows medicine for herself and her husband which they take every day. Picture taken July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Liu, whose husband Li Zhijin was onboard MH370, tries her husband's ring on her finger. Liu said she argued with her husband in their last phone call before the incident. She could not have realized it would be their last conversation and now it is...more
Zhang Yongli, whose daughter Zhang Qi was onboard MH370, shows a note featuring a poem which Zhang wrote for his daughter. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Nicolette Gomes and her brother Enrique are seen during an interview with Reuters about their father, Patrick Gomes, who was an in-flight supervisor aboard MH370. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, September 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Li Zhen, whose husband was onboard MH370, holds her cat Zhang Xiaomi as she poses with a desk and chair which her husband used. Li said her only wish is that her husband comes home alive no matter how much he has changed. Photo taken in Beijing,...more
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows her last message from her missing husband. They got married on March 1st, a week before the disappearance and could not go on a honeymoon due to her husband's busy schedule, which was also the reason he...more
Liu, whose husband Lu was onboard MH370, shows a room which they prepared for their future babies. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Liu Wanyi, whose husband was onboard MH370, shows a picture of him as she sits on their matrimonial bed. Picture taken in Beijing, July 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), the wife of a passenger aboard MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A crying woman falls on her knees as relatives of passengers onboard of MH370 burn incense sticks and pray at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cheng Liping prays for her husband Ju Kun, who was onboard MH370, at Lama Temple in Beijing, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A woman, whose son was aboard MH370, cries with her husband outside the Malaysia Airlines office in Beijing, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Feng Xuehong, whose son Wang Houbin was onboard MH370, shows a picture of her son. In the last conversation with him before the incident, her son said, "Give me a hug, mom. Take care of yourself and I'll come back to see you soon." Picture taken July...more
Mohamad Sharil Shaari, nephew of Razahan Zamani, a passenger on MH370, shows a wedding picture that he took of Razahan and Razahan's wife Norli Akmar Hamid. Picture taken in Kuala Lumpur, May 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
