Fri May 4, 2012

The gift of sight

<p>Surgeon Sanduk Ruit operates on the eye of a patient to remove her cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. Ruit, a Nepali national at the Tilganga Eye Centre, pioneered a simple eye operation benefiting tens of thousands of people in Nepal and other countries in Asia and Africa, where surgical teams from the centre provide much needed care in field camps. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Surgeon Sanduk Ruit operates on the eye of a patient to remove her cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. Ruit, a Nepali national at the Tilganga Eye Centre, pioneered a simple eye operation benefiting tens of thousands of people in Nepal and other countries in Asia and Africa, where surgical teams from the centre provide much needed care in field camps.

Friday, May 04, 2012

Surgeon Sanduk Ruit operates on the eye of a patient to remove her cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. Ruit, a Nepali national at the Tilganga Eye Centre, pioneered a simple eye operation benefiting tens of thousands of people in Nepal and other countries in Asia and Africa, where surgical teams from the centre provide much needed care in field camps. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A man smiles during a routine eye check-up after his cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. About 150,000 of Nepal's 26.6 million people are estimated to be blind in both eyes, most of them with cataracts. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A man smiles during a routine eye check-up after his cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. About 150,000 of Nepal's 26.6 million people are estimated to be blind in both eyes, most of them with cataracts.

Friday, May 04, 2012

A man smiles during a routine eye check-up after his cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. About 150,000 of Nepal's 26.6 million people are estimated to be blind in both eyes, most of them with cataracts. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Low-cost acrylic lenses, also called intraocular lenses, are pictured while being produced at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. The lenses are produced at the centre's laboratory by workers wearing bio-safe masks, helping bring the cost down to $4 per lens from more than $100 a piece. The centre produces about 350,000 lenses annually and sells them to other nations. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Low-cost acrylic lenses, also called intraocular lenses, are pictured while being produced at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. The lenses are produced at the centre's laboratory by workers wearing bio-safe masks,...more

Friday, May 04, 2012

Low-cost acrylic lenses, also called intraocular lenses, are pictured while being produced at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. The lenses are produced at the centre's laboratory by workers wearing bio-safe masks, helping bring the cost down to $4 per lens from more than $100 a piece. The centre produces about 350,000 lenses annually and sells them to other nations. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A low-cost acrylic lens, also called intraocular lens, is pictured on the monitor at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A low-cost acrylic lens, also called intraocular lens, is pictured on the monitor at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A low-cost acrylic lens, also called intraocular lens, is pictured on the monitor at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A doctor checks the eye of a patient with cataract after she receives anesthesia at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A doctor checks the eye of a patient with cataract after she receives anesthesia at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A doctor checks the eye of a patient with cataract after she receives anesthesia at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Surgeon Sanduk Ruit looks into the eyes of a patient through a microscope while conducting an operation to remove cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Surgeon Sanduk Ruit looks into the eyes of a patient through a microscope while conducting an operation to remove cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

Surgeon Sanduk Ruit looks into the eyes of a patient through a microscope while conducting an operation to remove cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A patient with cataract lies on a hospital bed upon receiving anesthesia during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A patient with cataract lies on a hospital bed upon receiving anesthesia during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A patient with cataract lies on a hospital bed upon receiving anesthesia during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A nurse passes equipments laid out on a table to a surgeon during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A nurse passes equipments laid out on a table to a surgeon during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A nurse passes equipments laid out on a table to a surgeon during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>The eye of patient is pictured on a television screen while surgeon Sanduk Ruit operates during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

The eye of patient is pictured on a television screen while surgeon Sanduk Ruit operates during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

The eye of patient is pictured on a television screen while surgeon Sanduk Ruit operates during a cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Patients wait to receive anesthesia before undergoing surgeries to remove their cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Patients wait to receive anesthesia before undergoing surgeries to remove their cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

Patients wait to receive anesthesia before undergoing surgeries to remove their cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A patient with cataract smiles as a nurse cleans his eye dressings after his cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A patient with cataract smiles as a nurse cleans his eye dressings after his cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A patient with cataract smiles as a nurse cleans his eye dressings after his cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A patient gets his eyes checked at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A patient gets his eyes checked at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A patient gets his eyes checked at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Doctor Sanduk Ruit speaks during an interview at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Doctor Sanduk Ruit speaks during an interview at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

Doctor Sanduk Ruit speaks during an interview at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A patient with cataract arrives at the hospital for her routine eye check-up after her cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A patient with cataract arrives at the hospital for her routine eye check-up after her cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A patient with cataract arrives at the hospital for her routine eye check-up after her cataract surgery at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A man smiles as he receives his routine eye check-up after removing his cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A man smiles as he receives his routine eye check-up after removing his cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A man smiles as he receives his routine eye check-up after removing his cataracts at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A patient with cataract walks past a notice board as she arrives for her routine eye check-up after her cataract surgery a day before at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A patient with cataract walks past a notice board as she arrives for her routine eye check-up after her cataract surgery a day before at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A patient with cataract walks past a notice board as she arrives for her routine eye check-up after her cataract surgery a day before at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A patient is helped by a nurse after undergoing a surgery to remove his cataract at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A patient is helped by a nurse after undergoing a surgery to remove his cataract at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A patient is helped by a nurse after undergoing a surgery to remove his cataract at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Low-cost acrylic lenses, also called intraocular lenses, are produced at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Low-cost acrylic lenses, also called intraocular lenses, are produced at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

Low-cost acrylic lenses, also called intraocular lenses, are produced at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A low-cost acrylic lens, also called intraocular lens, is pictured at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A low-cost acrylic lens, also called intraocular lens, is pictured at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

A low-cost acrylic lens, also called intraocular lens, is pictured at the Tilganga Eye Center's laboratory in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Ethiopian doctor Fikru Melka (R) checks his patient's eyes at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Ethiopian doctor Fikru Melka (R) checks his patient's eyes at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, May 04, 2012

Ethiopian doctor Fikru Melka (R) checks his patient's eyes at the Tilganga Eye Center in Kathmandu April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

