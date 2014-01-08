Edition:
India
Wed Jan 8, 2014

The girls of Girls

Cast members of the HBO show Girls (L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet arrive for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast members of the HBO show Girls (L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet arrive for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, January 08, 2014

Zosia Mamet arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Allison Williams uses an iPad as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Zosia Mamet holds a sign as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Andrew Rannells arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alex Karpovsky arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham hugs executive producer Judd Apatow next to Zosia Mamet (L), Jemima Kirke (2nd R), and Allison Williams during the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Executive producer of the show Judd Apatow uses an iPad as he arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet pose on the red carpet during the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Zosia Mamet, arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

