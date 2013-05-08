Edition:
The Giving Pledgers

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) plays table tennis with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in Omaha May 5, 2013 the day after company's annual meeting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson poses with his crew members and a group of Indian folk artists (bottom) during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson poses with his crew members and a group of Indian folk artists (bottom) during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson poses with his crew members and a group of Indian folk artists (bottom) during a promotional event in Mumbai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Samuel Yin, chairman of Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex, which is a major Sun Art shareholder, attends a news conference in Taipei January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Samuel Yin, chairman of Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex, which is a major Sun Art shareholder, attends a news conference in Taipei January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Samuel Yin, chairman of Taiwan conglomerate Ruentex, which is a major Sun Art shareholder, attends a news conference in Taipei January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive introduces 'Home' a Facebook app suite that integrates with Android during a Facebook press event in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Philanthropist Eli Broad speaks during the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) New 30th anniversary gala in Los Angeles November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Philanthropist Eli Broad speaks during the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) New 30th anniversary gala in Los Angeles November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Philanthropist Eli Broad speaks during the MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) New 30th anniversary gala in Los Angeles November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in New York, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in New York, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in New York, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gestures while speaking at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gestures while speaking at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings gestures while speaking at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft (C), listens as London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft (C), listens as London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Lord Ashcroft (C), listens as London Mayor Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates receives an historic map of Washington and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol from David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group after a question-and-answer program at an Economic Club of Washington dinner in Washington, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates receives an historic map of Washington and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol from David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group after a question-and-answer program at an Economic Club of Washington dinner in Washington,...more

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates receives an historic map of Washington and a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol from David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group after a question-and-answer program at an Economic Club of Washington dinner in Washington, March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A fan holds an enlarged head of T. Boone Pickens during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma played at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A fan holds an enlarged head of T. Boone Pickens during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma played at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma December 3, 2011....more

A fan holds an enlarged head of T. Boone Pickens during the first half of the NCAA Big 12 football game between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma played at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, CEO of the Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, takes part in the company's extraordinary general meeting held in Moscow March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, CEO of the Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, takes part in the company's extraordinary general meeting held in Moscow March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, CEO of the Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel, takes part in the company's extraordinary general meeting held in Moscow March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Director George Lucas accepts the Vanguard Award during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director George Lucas accepts the Vanguard Award during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director George Lucas accepts the Vanguard Award during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks to the podium to deliver the 2014 city budget in the Blue Room of New York's City Hall, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks to the podium to deliver the 2014 city budget in the Blue Room of New York's City Hall, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks to the podium to deliver the 2014 city budget in the Blue Room of New York's City Hall, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in their NFC Wild Card NFL playoff game in Seattle January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in their NFC Wild Card NFL playoff game in Seattle January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in their NFC Wild Card NFL playoff game in Seattle January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

