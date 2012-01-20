Edition:
The GOP debate

<p>Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich share a laugh during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich share a laugh during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) arrives on stage before a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) arrives on stage before a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich are seen on a TV monitor as they participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich are seen on a TV monitor as they participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) reaches to shake hands with CNN moderator John King (L) during a break as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) looks on at a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) reaches to shake hands with CNN moderator John King (L) during a break as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (C) looks on at a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Moderator John King (L) looks on as Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd from R) emphasizes a point as former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (3rd from R) and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) (R) participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Moderator John King (L) looks on as Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd from R) emphasizes a point as former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (3rd from R) and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) (R) participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney prepare to participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney prepare to participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich scolds CNN moderator John King at the beginning of a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich scolds CNN moderator John King at the beginning of a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) gestures as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) looks on during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) gestures as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) looks on during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) (L) speaks, as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (2nd from L), former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd from R) and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), listen during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) (L) speaks, as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (2nd from L), former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (2nd from R) and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), listen during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (L) laughs as U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) speaks in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Republican presidential candidate former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (L) laughs as U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) speaks in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), applaud on stage before participating in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), applaud on stage before participating in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) gestures before participating in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) gestures before participating in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) waves as he arrives on stage to participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) waves as he arrives on stage to participate in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) makes a point as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listens during a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) makes a point as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listens during a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before participating in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and U.S. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before participating in a Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

