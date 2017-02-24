Edition:
The great night of Shiva

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes is pictured as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Light illuminates a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A musical instrument is pictured on the feet of a Hindu holy man, or sadhu, as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, paints Lord Shiva on the �shaligram� stone as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, blows a conch at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, offers prayers on a human skull at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, arranges his hair at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies tika on his forehead at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu devotee pours milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) outside a temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee touches the wall of a temple as she offers prayers during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees queue outside a temple with their offerings during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees gather inside a temple with their offerings during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, (C) sings and dances at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple on the eve of Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, greets towards foreigners (unseen) as they take picture of him at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple on the eve of Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple on the eve of Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

