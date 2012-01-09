"The Great Successor"
New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
New leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, rides a horse in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
New leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, rides a horse in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects weapons in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects weapons in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects an armoured vehicle in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects an armoured vehicle in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un cries as his father, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, lies in state during the run-up to his funeral in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters...more
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un cries as his father, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, lies in state during the run-up to his funeral in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011....more
New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
Kim Jong-il looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Kim Jong-il looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo
Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo
Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il visits Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il visits Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in an undated photo provided by Kenji Fujimoto, who said he was a cook for Kim Jong-il for 13 years in North Korea. According to...more
A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in an undated photo provided by Kenji Fujimoto, who said he was a cook for Kim Jong-il for 13 years in North Korea. According to Fujimoto, Kim Jong-un was aged 11 in this photo. REUTERS/Courtesy of Kenji Fujimoto
Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un visit the Pyongyang Floriculture Institute in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 4, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un visit the Pyongyang Floriculture Institute in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 4, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-il walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo
Kim Jong-il walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo
Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo
Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo
New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via...more
New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Next Slideshows
No Pants Subway Ride
One day a year some riders strip down to their undies.
Life in California
A look at life in the Golden State.
Best of Week: India
A collection of our best pictures from India this week.
Titanic for sale
A look at items recovered from the sunken wreck of the Titanic that have gone up for auction.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.