Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2012 | 12:20am IST

"The Great Successor"

<p>New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
1 / 20
<p>New leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, rides a horse in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

New leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, rides a horse in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

New leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, rides a horse in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
2 / 20
<p>New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects weapons in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects weapons in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects weapons in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
3 / 20
<p>New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects an armoured vehicle in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects an armoured vehicle in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects an armoured vehicle in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
4 / 20
<p>North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
5 / 20
<p>North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
6 / 20
<p>North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un cries as his father, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, lies in state during the run-up to his funeral in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV</p>

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un cries as his father, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, lies in state during the run-up to his funeral in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un cries as his father, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, lies in state during the run-up to his funeral in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Close
7 / 20
<p>New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV </p>

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011....more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Close
8 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-il looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

Kim Jong-il looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-il looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
9 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
10 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il visits Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il visits Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il visits Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
11 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
12 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
13 / 20
<p>A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in an undated photo provided by Kenji Fujimoto, who said he was a cook for Kim Jong-il for 13 years in North Korea. According to Fujimoto, Kim Jong-un was aged 11 in this photo. REUTERS/Courtesy of Kenji Fujimoto </p>

A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in an undated photo provided by Kenji Fujimoto, who said he was a cook for Kim Jong-il for 13 years in North Korea. According to...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in an undated photo provided by Kenji Fujimoto, who said he was a cook for Kim Jong-il for 13 years in North Korea. According to Fujimoto, Kim Jong-un was aged 11 in this photo. REUTERS/Courtesy of Kenji Fujimoto

Close
14 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un visit the Pyongyang Floriculture Institute in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 4, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un visit the Pyongyang Floriculture Institute in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 4, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un visit the Pyongyang Floriculture Institute in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 4, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
15 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-il walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

Kim Jong-il walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-il walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
16 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
17 / 20
<p>New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV </p>

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Close
18 / 20
<p>North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
19 / 20
<p>Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Next Slideshows

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

One day a year some riders strip down to their undies.

09 Jan 2012
Life in California

Life in California

A look at life in the Golden State.

07 Jan 2012
Best of Week: India

Best of Week: India

A collection of our best pictures from India this week.

07 Jan 2012
Titanic for sale

Titanic for sale

A look at items recovered from the sunken wreck of the Titanic that have gone up for auction.

06 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast