Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 29, 2013 | 7:30pm IST

The great tomato fight

<p>Two revellers sit in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Two revellers sit in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story - but...more

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Two revellers sit in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
1 / 10
<p>Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
2 / 10
<p>A reveller pours tomato pulp over others after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A reveller pours tomato pulp over others after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A reveller pours tomato pulp over others after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
3 / 10
<p>A reveller pours tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A reveller pours tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A reveller pours tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
4 / 10
<p>Revellers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Revellers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Revellers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
5 / 10
<p>Revellers play in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Revellers play in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Revellers play in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
6 / 10
<p>Revellers pour tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Revellers pour tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Revellers pour tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
7 / 10
<p>Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
8 / 10
<p>A reveller lies in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A reveller lies in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A reveller lies in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
9 / 10
<p>A reveller plays in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A reveller plays in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A reveller plays in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Dream

Remembering the Dream

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Dream

Remembering the Dream

Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.

29 Aug 2013
Yosemite wildfire

Yosemite wildfire

A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.

29 Aug 2013
The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

The Bedouins of the Negev Desert

For decades Arab Bedouins have eked out a meagre existence in the Negev desert, largely away from the Israeli government's radar, but now many will have to make...

29 Aug 2013
Running of the crabs

Running of the crabs

Crab Racing is held every night at several pubs across Sydney, Australia.

28 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures