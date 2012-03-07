The Greyhound express
Greyhounds compete at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. All the dogs have been imported from the United States where only seven states still operate dog tracks. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds compete at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. All the dogs have been imported from the United States where only seven states still operate dog tracks. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds stand at a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds stand at a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds walk with their handlers before competing at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds walk with their handlers before competing at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds look on from behind a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds look on from behind a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A load of 13 greyhounds arrive onboard a Hound Hauler in La Habra, a suburb of Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Fast Friends, a greyhound adoption group based outside Los Angeles, is committed to finding homes for retired greyhounds from the Caliente...more
A load of 13 greyhounds arrive onboard a Hound Hauler in La Habra, a suburb of Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Fast Friends, a greyhound adoption group based outside Los Angeles, is committed to finding homes for retired greyhounds from the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie helps Bowtie Man the greyhound out of the Hound Hauler in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Every few months, volunteers orchestrate an event called "Retirement Day" where older, slower dogs or dogs that have been...more
Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie helps Bowtie Man the greyhound out of the Hound Hauler in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Every few months, volunteers orchestrate an event called "Retirement Day" where older, slower dogs or dogs that have been weakened from frequent leg injuries officially leave their racing days behind and are given up for adoption. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhound Dreamboat, also known as U.S.S. Dreamboat, is given a bath by volunteers in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhound Dreamboat, also known as U.S.S. Dreamboat, is given a bath by volunteers in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Courtney Williams introduces her cat Kinko to Robin the greyhound, next to Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie, as part of a test to determine Robin's foster placements in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Courtney Williams introduces her cat Kinko to Robin the greyhound, next to Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie, as part of a test to determine Robin's foster placements in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhound Dave tries to sit on the lap of a volunteer in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhound Dave tries to sit on the lap of a volunteer in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Marcia Hall (L), who has adopted two greyhounds, and Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie sit in the waiting room of a veterinarian with their dogs in Los Angeles, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Marcia Hall (L), who has adopted two greyhounds, and Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie sit in the waiting room of a veterinarian with their dogs in Los Angeles, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Two adopted greyhounds relax in their new home in Whittier, California, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Two adopted greyhounds relax in their new home in Whittier, California, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Urns holding the ashes of deceased greyhounds are seen in the living room of Fast Friends founders Joyce and Tom McRorie in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Urns holding the ashes of deceased greyhounds are seen in the living room of Fast Friends founders Joyce and Tom McRorie in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A girl hugs a greyhound that will be placed in temporary foster care at her home in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A girl hugs a greyhound that will be placed in temporary foster care at her home in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Next Slideshows
Geneva Auto Show
Fresh models and new concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Life in Slab City
Located on a former military base, Slab City, California is a place on the fringe both geographically and philosophically.
Flooding in Australia
Several towns remain evacuated in eastern Australia.
India's maternity outposts
In rural India, an innovative free maternity ambulance service is trying to increase the number of babies born in clinics where proper care can be provided.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.