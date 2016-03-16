Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016 | 11:10pm IST

The happiest places on earth

1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark

1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark
Close
1 / 10
2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
2 / 10
3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2013
3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 10
4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2012
4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 10
5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
Close
5 / 10
6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
6 / 10
7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2010
7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
7 / 10
8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2011
8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
8 / 10
9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 10
10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency

10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2013
10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Next Slideshows

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

14 Mar 2016
World Culture Festival

World Culture Festival

India hosts a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of the Yamuna.

14 Mar 2016
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India and of Indians this week.

11 Mar 2016
Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.

10 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast