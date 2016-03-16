The happiest places on earth
1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark
2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency
Next Slideshows
Britain's next top dog
Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
World Culture Festival
India hosts a huge cultural festival on the floodplain of the Yamuna.
India this week
Our best photos from India and of Indians this week.
Remembering Nancy Reagan
Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.