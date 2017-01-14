Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 14, 2017 | 1:35pm IST

The harvest festivals

Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 21
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 21
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 21
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 21
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 21
A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 21
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 21
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 21
A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata,...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 21
Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 21
A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 21
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 21
Two Indian men dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (R) and Goddess Parvati (C) give blessings to a pilgrim at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Two Indian men dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (R) and Goddess Parvati (C) give blessings to a pilgrim at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Two Indian men dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (R) and Goddess Parvati (C) give blessings to a pilgrim at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 21
Men carry fish after fishing in a pond to sell it to the villagers on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, India January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Men carry fish after fishing in a pond to sell it to the villagers on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, India January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Men carry fish after fishing in a pond to sell it to the villagers on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, India January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
14 / 21
People queue to buy fish on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People queue to buy fish on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
People queue to buy fish on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
15 / 21
A man offers prayers after sacrificing a goat ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Chakmaghat, Agartala, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man offers prayers after sacrificing a goat ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Chakmaghat, Agartala, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A man offers prayers after sacrificing a goat ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Chakmaghat, Agartala, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
16 / 21
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
17 / 21
Women from the Tiwa tribe celebrate as they take part in community fishing as part of the Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at a lake in Nagaon district, in the Assam, India January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Women from the Tiwa tribe celebrate as they take part in community fishing as part of the Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at a lake in Nagaon district, in the Assam, India January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Women from the Tiwa tribe celebrate as they take part in community fishing as part of the Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at a lake in Nagaon district, in the Assam, India January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
18 / 21
Hindu pilgrims brush their teeth with neem twigs at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu pilgrims brush their teeth with neem twigs at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Hindu pilgrims brush their teeth with neem twigs at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 21
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds his pet monkey as he walks inside a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds his pet monkey as he walks inside a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds his pet monkey as he walks inside a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 21
Workers prepare a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar� with �Save the Rhino� as a theme ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Workers prepare a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar� with �Save the Rhino� as a theme ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Workers prepare a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar� with �Save the Rhino� as a theme ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Vevcani Carnival

Vevcani Carnival

Next Slideshows

Vevcani Carnival

Vevcani Carnival

Masked revelers parade the streets of Vevcani village as they mark Orthodox St. Vasilij Day. The annual celebration has 1,400 year-old pagan roots.

14 Jan 2017
Elvis Down Under

Elvis Down Under

Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.

13 Jan 2017
A sadhu life

A sadhu life

A look at the daily life of sadhus - Hindu holy men - in south Asia.

12 Jan 2017
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

11 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast