The harvest festivals
Devotees prepare rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations early morning in Mumbai, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A Hindu pilgrim (2nd R) loses her balance after she along with other pilgrims were hit by a wave as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata,...more
Hindu pilgrims leave after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu pilgrim offers prayers after taking a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Two Indian men dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva (R) and Goddess Parvati (C) give blessings to a pilgrim at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar island, Kolkata, January 13, 2017....more
Men carry fish after fishing in a pond to sell it to the villagers on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, India January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People queue to buy fish on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at Raha town in Nagaon district, Assam, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man offers prayers after sacrificing a goat ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, in Chakmaghat, Agartala, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Students perform a traditional folk dance near a bonfire as they celebrate the Lohri festival, which marks the culmination of winter in many parts of northern India, inside a college in Chandigarh, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Women from the Tiwa tribe celebrate as they take part in community fishing as part of the Bhogali Bihu or the harvest festival of Assam, at a lake in Nagaon district, in the Assam, India January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Hindu pilgrims brush their teeth with neem twigs at a makeshift shelter before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds his pet monkey as he walks inside a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers prepare a makeshift cottage called �Bhelaghar� with �Save the Rhino� as a theme ahead of the Magh Bihu festival in Morigaon district, Assam, India, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
