Mon Jun 17, 2013

The height of cleaning up

<p>Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Monday, June 17, 2013

Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Monday, June 17, 2013

A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, June 17, 2013

A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a hotel building in Chennai August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a hotel building in Chennai August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, June 17, 2013

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a hotel building in Chennai August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Workers clean windows on a building under construction in Hyderabad October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Workers clean windows on a building under construction in Hyderabad October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Monday, June 17, 2013

Workers clean windows on a building under construction in Hyderabad October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A labourer cleans the glass panels of a commercial building in Hyderabad February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A labourer cleans the glass panels of a commercial building in Hyderabad February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Monday, June 17, 2013

A labourer cleans the glass panels of a commercial building in Hyderabad February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A window washer cleans windows of a building under construction in New Delhi March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A window washer cleans windows of a building under construction in New Delhi March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 17, 2013

A window washer cleans windows of a building under construction in New Delhi March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A worker cleans the glasses of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

A worker cleans the glasses of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Monday, June 17, 2013

A worker cleans the glasses of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

<p>Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Monday, June 17, 2013

Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Monday, June 17, 2013

Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>A model poses for photographers during auditions for an upcoming fashion week as a worker cleans a window at a hotel in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A model poses for photographers during auditions for an upcoming fashion week as a worker cleans a window at a hotel in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Monday, June 17, 2013

A model poses for photographers during auditions for an upcoming fashion week as a worker cleans a window at a hotel in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>Labourers clean the Satyam building in Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Labourers clean the Satyam building in Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Monday, June 17, 2013

Labourers clean the Satyam building in Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>Workers clean windows of a building, built by DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Workers clean windows of a building, built by DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, June 17, 2013

Workers clean windows of a building, built by DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Labourers clean the windows of a high rise building in New Delhi January 2, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Labourers clean the windows of a high rise building in New Delhi January 2, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, June 17, 2013

Labourers clean the windows of a high rise building in New Delhi January 2, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>An Indian worker stands on a scaffold to clean a high-rise building in New Delhi July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim</p>

An Indian worker stands on a scaffold to clean a high-rise building in New Delhi July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim

Monday, June 17, 2013

An Indian worker stands on a scaffold to clean a high-rise building in New Delhi July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim

<p>Cleaners use wooden scaffolding to clean one of the huge walls of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi September 21, 2002.</p>

Cleaners use wooden scaffolding to clean one of the huge walls of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi September 21, 2002.

Monday, June 17, 2013

Cleaners use wooden scaffolding to clean one of the huge walls of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi September 21, 2002.

<p>Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a commercial complex in Chennai August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a commercial complex in Chennai August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, June 17, 2013

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a commercial complex in Chennai August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A worker cleans the glasses of a shopping mall in Mumbai September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A worker cleans the glasses of a shopping mall in Mumbai September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, June 17, 2013

A worker cleans the glasses of a shopping mall in Mumbai September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Ground workers clean the glass windows of a spectator stand at the cricket stadium in Chennai February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Ground workers clean the glass windows of a spectator stand at the cricket stadium in Chennai February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, June 17, 2013

Ground workers clean the glass windows of a spectator stand at the cricket stadium in Chennai February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

