The height of cleaning up
Workers clean the exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker cleans a logo of Bharti Airtel at its zonal office building in Chandigarh May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a hotel building in Chennai August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Workers clean windows on a building under construction in Hyderabad October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A labourer cleans the glass panels of a commercial building in Hyderabad February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A window washer cleans windows of a building under construction in New Delhi March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker cleans the glasses of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Workers rappel while cleaning the glass windows of a new building in Mumbai April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A model poses for photographers during auditions for an upcoming fashion week as a worker cleans a window at a hotel in Mumbai February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Labourers clean the Satyam building in Hyderabad December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Workers clean windows of a building, built by DLF Ltd. in Gurgaon, June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers clean the windows of a high rise building in New Delhi January 2, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian worker stands on a scaffold to clean a high-rise building in New Delhi July 27, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
Cleaners use wooden scaffolding to clean one of the huge walls of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi September 21, 2002.
Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of a commercial complex in Chennai August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A worker cleans the glasses of a shopping mall in Mumbai September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ground workers clean the glass windows of a spectator stand at the cricket stadium in Chennai February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
