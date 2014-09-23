The hip-hop rich list
1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning rapper this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Thanks to Apple's buyout of his Beats brand, Dre pulled in the highest yearly earnings total of any musician ever evaluated by Forbes at $620 million. ...more
2: Jay Z is tied for second, earning $60 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
2: Sean 'Diddy' Combs also earned $60 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4. Drake earned $33 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
5. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis earned $32 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
6. Kanye West earned $30 million. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
7. Birdman earned $24 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8. Lil Wayne earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Pharrell Williams earned $22 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Eminem earned $18 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
11. Nicki Minaj earned $14 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12. Wiz Khalifa earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13. Pitbull earned $12 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14. Snoop Dogg earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15. Kendrick Lamar earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16. Ludacris is tied for 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16. Tech N9ne is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
16. Swiss Beatz is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
16. 50 Cent is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20. Rick Ross is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
20. J. Cole is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
20. DJ Khaled is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20. Lil Jon is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Celebrity protesters
Famous faces join political demonstrations on the streets.
Milan Fashion Week
Highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
Best dressed list
People picks the year`s best dressed.
London Fashion Week
Highlights from London Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.