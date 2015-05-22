The historic city of Palmyra
Tourists take pictures at the ancient Palmyra theater in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. Islamic State fighters in Syria have entered the ancient ruins of Palmyra after taking complete control of the central city, but there are no...more
Camels are seen in front of the Temple of Bel at the historical city of Palmyra October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Tourists walk in the Temple of Bel at the historical city of Palmyra October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A group of tourists dance in front of the Temple of Bel at the historical city of Palmyra October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view of the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A mummy is pictured inside the museum of Palmyra in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents walk in Palmyra city May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents inspect damage near Fakhreddin's Castle (top) at the historical city of Palmyra May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists look at a statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of peace and war, in the museum of Palmyra in the historical city of Palmyra April 18, 2008. Reuters/Omar Sanadiki
Residents walk near a military truck that belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near the historical city of Palmyra May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of Palmyra's famous graves pictured in the historical city of Palmyra May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A road sign is pictured in Palmyra city May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of Palmyra's famous graves is pictured in the historical city of Palmyra May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in the ancient city of Palmyra, in the heart of the Syrian desert November 18, 2011. REUTERS
The sun sets behind ruined columns at the historical city of Palmyra, in the Syrian desert northeast the capital of Damascus November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Japanese tourist stands near a statue carved in an image of a lady at the museum in Palmrya city October 17, 2009. REUTERS/ Khaled al-Hariri
Tourists ride camels in the historical city of Palmyra, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Tourists walk in the historical city of Palmyra, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A general view shows the historical city of Palmyra, October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Tourists walk in the historical city of Palmyra, April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A man rides a motorcycle with a child in the historical city of Palmyra, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Tourists walk near columns in the historical city of Palmyra, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Tourists walk in the historical city of Palmyra, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Columns are pictured in the historical city of Palmyra, May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
