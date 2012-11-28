"The Hobbit" premiere
New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey', is seen in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington...more
A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey', is seen in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote more
Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the character Bifur, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. ...more
New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the character Bifur, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, waves on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, waves on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Embassy Theatre in Wellington November 27, 2012, where the world premier of The Hobbit film will screen on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mark Coote more
Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Embassy Theatre in Wellington November 27, 2012, where the world premier of The Hobbit film will screen on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Next Slideshows
Grandpa turned model
Liu Qianping was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently when the women's clothes the aspiring fashion...
The Rolling Stones at 50
Half a century has passed since the Stones first live gig.
Airport fashion
How celebs dress for comfort - and style - when traveling.
India this week
Pictures of the week that went by from the lanes and bylanes of India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.