The hopes and dreams of women

<p>Oumou Ndiaye, 30, and her daughter Aissata Golfa, 9, in their house in Bamako, Mali. Oumou, who is a housewife, did not go to school. As a child she hoped to marry a local businessman. She hopes her daughter will marry someone from their ethnic group when she grows up, and that she will stay in education until she is 20 years old. Aissata says that she will finish school when she is 18, and hopes to be a schoolteacher when she grows up. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Sulochna Mohan Sawant, 23, with her five-year-old daughter Shamika Sawant inside their home in Mumbai. Sulochna, who works as a maid, wanted to become a doctor when she was a child. However, she could only study until the age of 14. Sulochna wants her daughter to become a teacher, Shamika also wants to become a teacher. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Saciido Sheik Yacquub, 34, with her daughter Faadumo Subeer Mohamed, 13, at their home in Hodan district IDP camp in Mogadishu. Saciido, who runs a small business, wanted to be a business woman when she was a child. She studied until she was 20. She hopes that Faadumo will become a doctor. Faadumo will finish school in 2017 and hopes to be a doctor when she grows up. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Susana Maria Cardona, 33, and her daughter Alejandra Ruby Cardona, 12, inside their home in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Susana Maria, who is a housewife, finished school at 17. Her ambition was to become a lawyer. She hopes that her daughter will become a doctor. Alejandra Ruby will finish education in 11 years and hopes to be an agronomist. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Bidaa Mhem Thabet al-Hasan (Um Suleiman), 39, with her daughter Mariam Khaled Masto, 9, outside their home in Deir al-Zor, Syria. Bidaa is the director of a school founded by a group of teachers and volunteers. Her ambition was to become a gynecologist. She hopes that her daughter will join the pharmacy school, but says that she will let her follow her own ambitions and that her success will make her happy. Mariam will finish her education in 13 years. She would like to become an Arabic teacher in Deir al-Zor. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Manami Miyazaki, 39, and her daughter Nanaha, 13 holding her alto saxophone, at their home in Tokyo, Japan. Manami, who is a housewife, studied until she was 20. Her ambition was to work somewhere where she could meet lots of people. She hopes that her daughter will build a loving home with a happy marriage. She says it would be great if her daughter could find work that makes use of her abilities and interests. Nanaha wants to be either a designer, musician or a nurse. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Tadjroshan, 40, with her daughter Ayman, 12, at their house in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. Tadjroshan said that she only went to school for two years, just long enough to learn to read the Koran, she then continued to practice reading at home. She now teaches the Koran to local girls. She would like her daughter to fulfill her dream and go to university. Ayman wants to become a doctor, and hopes that her parents will fund her study. She will need to study for 17 more years to become a general practitioner. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Thozama Kala, 30, and her daughter Mpho, 9, in the kitchen of their home in Cape Town's Langa township, South Africa. Thozama is studying office management after matriculating in 2002. She hopes that her daughter will become a doctor. Mpho says she wants to be a teacher. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Claire Coyne, 43, with her daughter Ella, 10, at their home in Shepshed, central England. Claire, an assistant banker at Coutts, studied until she was 15. Her ambition as a child was to be a Physical Education (P.E) teacher. She says that she doesn't mind what her daughter becomes, as long as she enjoys herself. Ella hasn't thought about when she will finish education yet, but says that she might like to go to university. She does not know what job she would like to do yet, but probably wants to be a dance teacher. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Tahsiye Ozyilmaz, 33, and her daughter Halime, 14, at their home in Zeytinpinar village of Derik, a Kurdish town in Mardin Province, Turkey. Tahsiye, who is a housewife, didn't go to school. She says would have liked to become a teacher, but she had an arranged marriage at the age of 17. She wants her daughter to finish her education, and would like her to be a doctor. Halime stopped going to school last year because it was 10 km (6 miles) from her house and the journey was too difficult. Halime says she would have liked to become a doctor, but now this is impossible. She says she thinks she will have an arranged marriage when she is 17 or 18, like her mother did. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Lucia Mayta, 43, and her daughter Luz Cecilia, 12, inside their bodega in La Paz, Bolivia. Lucia studied until the fourth grade of primary school, and knows how to read and write and do basic math. Lucia runs a bodega, and the family live in a back room. She hopes to build a house in the future. Luz Cecilia is in seventh grade and wants to be a singer. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

<p>Noor Zia, 40, with her daughter Saba Ahmadi, 11, at their home in Kabul, Afghanistan. Noor, who is a teacher, studied until she was 28. Her ambition was to become a doctor, but she couldn't afford the fees. She hopes her daughter will become a well-known, highly skilled doctor. Saba wants to go to university, and would like to become a renowned lawyer. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Bulgarian migrant Ayshe Kakarmustafa, 33, and her daughter Neriman, 11, at their home in Dortmund, Germany. Ayshe finished school at 14 and used to work in a shoe factory in Bulgaria. When she was a girl, she wanted to become a hairdresser. Ayshe hopes that her daughter Neriman will do whatever she wants when she grows up. Neriman would like to become a doctor. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Denise Arthur, 52, and her daughter Linnaea Thibedeau, 13, at their home near Blackhawk, Colorado. Denise Arthur is a restoration ecologist. She has a Ph.D and finished her education at age 34. Her ambition as a child was to be an animal behaviorist. Denise hopes her daughter Linnaea will become a biologist when she grows up. Linnaea would like to get a Ph.D and become a marine biologist. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Alicia Chiquin, 43, and her daughter Fidelina Ja, 18, at their home in Pambach, Guatemala. Alicia has no education and has always worked the land. Her daughter Fidelina also has no education and when she grows up she says she will continue to work at home and on the land. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

<p>Hala Tanmus, 40, and her daughter Maya, 10, in the living room of their home in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Hala is a secretary who finished her education at age 20. When she was younger she wanted to become a lawyer. She hopes that her daughter Maya will become an interior designer. Maya, who says she will finish education age 20, would also like to become an interior designer. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Damaris Matos Curbelo, 43, and her daughter Ana Laura Villar Matos, 14, outside their home in central Havana, Cuba. Damaris finished her education at age 21 and works as a secretary in the office of the Historian of the City of Havana. Damaris says that when she was a child she wanted to become a doctor, and that she hopes her daughter will become a doctor. Her daughter Ana Laura says she would like to be a biologist. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>Zhang Haijing, 41, and her daughter Zhu Nuo, 11, outside their apartment building in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, February 5, 2014. Zhang Haijing finished her education at age 23 and is a mid-level manager for Xinhua Bookstore Group. When she was a child, she wanted to become a pre-school teacher. Zhang Haijing says she wants her daughter Zhu Nuo to have a stable job, but does not mind what she does so long as she is happy. Zhu Nuo says she wants to get a doctoral degree and become a professor. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Marisa del Carmen Moreno, 30, and her daughter Alicia Isabel Santa Maria, 10, outside their home in Panama City, Panama. Marisa is an architect. She finished her education at age 29. When she was a child she wanted to become a veterinarian. She hopes her daughter will grow up to become an artist. Marisa's daughter Alicia Isabel hopes to go to university and would like to become a chef or a painter. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Clare Barrett Butler, 37, and her daughter Lily Barrett McHugh, 11, outside their house in a small hamlet near the village of Ardara in County Donegal, Ireland. Clare says she is a homemaker and a mother, and she is continuing her education with courses at college. Clare says that as a child she wanted to work on the special effects of movies or as a stunt-woman. She says that she would love her daughter Lily to follow her dreams and become a hairdresser. Lily says she thinks she'll stay in education until she is about 20, and she would really like to become a hairdresser. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Tonia Giannari, 39 and her daughter Elena Giannari, 10, inside their apartment in Athens, Greece. Tonia is a stay-at-home mother who finished her education at age 18. She hopes her daughter will become a dance teacher when she grows up. Elena would also like to become a dance teacher. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Niculina Fieraru, 39, with her daughter Flori Gabriela Dumitrache, 13, in their room in Gura Sutii village, Romania. Niculina Fieraru is unemployed and has two children. She hopes that her daughter Flori Gabriela will become a seamstress. Flori Gabriela wants to become a pop singer and she hopes to go to high school in a town 23 km (14 miles) away, but her family cannot afford to pay for it. A Romanian NGO has offered a scholarship to make this possible. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

<p>Raimunda Eliandra Alves, 45, with her daughter Ana Paula Leonardo Justino, 10, at their home at the Pavao-Pavaozinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Raimunda is a supermarket cashier who finished her education at age 19. When she was a child, she wanted to become a math teacher when she grew up. She hopes that her daughter Ana Paula will become a veterinarian. Ana Paula says that she will go to high school and then finish college in 2025. She wants to be a vet when she grows up. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Lucy Oyela, 42, with her daughter Abber Lillian, 14, at their home in Onang near Gulu town in northern Uganda. Lucy is a farmer who finished her education at age 18. She said that when she was a child, she wanted to become a teacher when she grew up. Lucy says that she really wants for her daughter to become a nurse. Her daughter Abber Lillian says she doesn't know at what age she will finish education. She says she is not sure what she wants to do when she grows up, but probably she wants to become an accountant. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>Rima Bader, 44, with her daughter Reina, 13, inside their apartment in Beirut, Lebanon. Rima is an interior designer but she says that when she was growing up she wanted to be an engineer. Rima wants her daughter to work in whatever profession she chooses, but she says she would love to see her in the field of engineering. Reina says she will finish education when she is around 21 years old. She wants to be an architect when she grows up. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>Adetola Ibitoye, 39, with her daughter Iteoluwa Ibitoye, 9, in their home in Omole district, Lagos, Nigeria. When Adetola was growing up, she wanted to run a fashion business. Now she is a clothes designer. Adetola says she wants her daughter to be the best at whatever she sets her mind to be. Her daughter Iteoluwa says she wants to grow up to be a university teacher. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

<p>Rosaura Realsola, 51, with her daughter Alexandra Yamileth, 13, in front of their home in Tepito in Mexico City. Rosaura is a domestic cleaner, who finished her education at age 16. She says that when she was a child, she wanted to be a teacher when she grew up. Rosaura hopes that her daughter Alexandra will become a nurse. Alexandra will finish education in 2023 and says she wants to be a nurse when she grows up. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>Mohanna Khanal, 35, and her daughter Vipassna Khanal, 12, in the kitchen of their apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal. Mohanna is a school teacher who finished her education when she was 20 years old. Mohanna says that when she was a child, she wanted to become a flight attendant. She hopes that her daughter will become a renowned media personality. Vipassna says that she will finish her education in 2025 and she wants to become a travel agent to promote tourism in Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Kylie Glass, 40, and her daughter Abby Glass, 12, in Caringbah, Sydney, Australia. Kylie finished school at age 17 and now has a job training child-carers. She says that when she was growing up, she wanted to work with children. Kylie says she just wants her daughter to be healthy and happy. Abby says that she enjoys anything to do with science so might want to be a forensic policewoman or else do something completely different like become a hairdresser. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Kang Hyun-jeong, 43, and her daughter Yoo Ha-min, 11, in the living room of their apartment in Seoul, South Korea. Kang Hyun-jeong works in accounts. She says that she started working in her senior year of high school, but she began a business degree in 1999 at the Korea National Open University because she wanted to study more. She juggled work and classes and graduated eight years later in 2007. She hopes to get a masters degree when her children grow up. Kang Hyun-jeong says her children are talented in the arts but she knows that the reality is that it is difficult to make money through art. She's worried about that, but still wants to root for their dreams. Her daughter Yoo Ha-min says she wants to be a designer or a painter when she grows up. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>Vered, 43, with her daughter Alma, 13, in their home in Kibbutz Hukuk near the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel. Vered got a degree in design at the age of 27 and currently runs educational art projects in local communities. Vered hopes that her daughter Alma will find a profession that brings her happiness and satisfaction. Alma will graduate high-school in five years, at the age of 18. She says she would like to be a part of the film industry, as a director, as camerawoman, an editor or an actress. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Charlotte Stafrace, 49, and her daughter Scarlett Stafarce, 9, in the living room of their home in Zebbug, outside Valletta, Malta. Charlotte is an actress and freelance drama teacher who finished her education at 17. Charlotte hopes her daughter will be a scientist when she grows up. Scarlett says she will finish education when she's about 25 and that she would like to be a vet. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Liz Rutledge, 42, and her daughter Jenna pose for a photograph at their home in downtown Denver, February 19, 2014. Liz is a freelance writer and book promotion agent and says that when she was growing up she hoped to travel the world. She says she would like her daughter to become whatever she wants when she grows up - perhaps a singer, actor or choreographer on Broadway. Jenna says she would like to become an actress. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

