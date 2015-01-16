The hottest year ever
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Last year was Earth's hottest on record. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The carcass of a cow is pictured in the town of Floresta, in Pernambuco State, Brazil, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas stands next to water markers at Jaguary dam in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, January 31,...more
The Talega Fire burns at Camp Pendleton, California, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sgt. Derrick K. Irions
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
People sunbathe on the beach of Wannsee near to Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Children look at the carcass of a cow which died due to drought at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre, Nicaragua, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man walks through the dried-up bed of a reservoir in Sanyuan county, Shaanxi province, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A tourist holds an umbrella to protect from the sun as she walks in front of the Erechtheion temple on the Acropolis Hill in Athens, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Fire-fighters work to extinguish wildfires near the Sobradinho neighborhood in Brasilia, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boat sits on the nearly dry lake bed behind the Nazare Paulista dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, in Nazare Paulista, Brazil, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A young girl runs through a sprinkler at a playground in Brooklyn, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a recent fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. . REUTERS/David Gray
A worker of SABESP, a Brazilian enterprise of Sao Paulo state, that provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial and industrial areas walks through a dry Jaguary dam as a result of a long drought period that hit the state of Sao...more
Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
An aerial view of small dams containing water are seen in dry paddocks located north-west of the city of Melbourne, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Peasants try to lift a horse dying from hunger at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre town, Nicaragua, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho...more
A man walks in Barra da Tijuca beach during the sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The hand of a man is seen in front of the cracked ground of Jaguary dam during a long drought period that hit the state of Sao Paulo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
