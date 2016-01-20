The hottest year ever
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire in Ventura County, California, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A man reacts while being pushed on a stretcher, after receiving treatment for heatstroke, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, Pakistan, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Visitors crowd an artificial wave swimming pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, Souuth Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Men move the body of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather, after identification at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years,...more
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Villagers use pumps to get water from a partially dried-up pond as drought hits Penglai, Shandong province, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Women enjoy a warm day on a boat at the lake in Central Park, New York, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Members of El Carrizo Hot Shots crew cut fire a line through the night to try to contain the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People swim and sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at the beach of Wannsee near Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Female polar bear Anori looks out through a toy as she cools off during a hot summer day at the zoo of Wuppertal, Germany, Jul 2, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A visitor is silhouetted as she slides down a huge water pipe at a public swimming pool on a hot sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An aerial view of cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents at the Ter Biest house for elderly persons refresh their feet in a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Grimbergen, Belgium, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A worker pushes water off the surface of the skating rink in Bryant Park during unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, Germany, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A firefighter reacts as he works to extinguish a forest fire near Kiev, Ukraine, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A demonstrator holds up a bucket with a sign in reference to water rationing in Sao Paulo, January 29, 2015. The sign reads, "Water, Yes". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
