The human toll of Philippines' deadly drug war

A relative holds a cardboard sign next to a picture of Florjohn Cruz inside the house where he was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation in Manila, Philippines. The sign, which the family said they found at the house, translates as �PUSHER AND ADDICT - DON�T IMITATE.� REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

