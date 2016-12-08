The human toll of Philippines' deadly drug war
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A relative holds a cardboard sign next to a picture of Florjohn Cruz inside the house where he was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation in Manila, Philippines. The sign, which the family said they found at the house, translates as �PUSHER AND...more
Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker applies lipstick on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rogelio Coraza, a funeral parlour worker, holds the hand of Florjohn Cruz as he washes his body after an autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Joseph Jimenez (L), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, talks about the results of the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz to his wife and mother, outside Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A forensics expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights takes notes during an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A bullet casing found inside the skull of Florjohn Cruz is pictured as evidence during an autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Joseph Jimenez (C), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, and his team perform an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Disposable gloves, face masks and a name tag are placed in a trash bin after the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker applies make-up on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker reaches for a comb to fix the hair of Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Funeral parlour workers prepare a coffin for Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, looks at his body inside a coffin after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A crucifix is taken down from the room where the coffin of Florjohn Cruz was placed as his remains are taken for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Friends and relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, gather around his coffin during his wake in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The mother, wife, and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Friends play cards during the wake of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, outside his home in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The body of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in a coffin during the wake in his family house in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The wife and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, cry as his coffin leaves their home for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The coffin of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in the resting place during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rita (R), the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Friends and relatives mourn by the coffin during the wake for Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
