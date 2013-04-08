Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 8, 2013 | 11:10pm IST

The hunting games

<p>About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. The hunt takes place during the closed season for hunting game at one of Germany's biggest military training ground on about 16,000 hectares. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. The hunt takes place during the closed season for hunting game...more

Monday, April 08, 2013

About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. The hunt takes place during the closed season for hunting game at one of Germany's biggest military training ground on about 16,000 hectares. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
1 / 15
<p>Hunters blow hunting horns before a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunters blow hunting horns before a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunters blow hunting horns before a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
2 / 15
<p>About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
3 / 15
<p>Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel (R) and her father Manfred Pohl take their deer rifles before taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel (R) and her father Manfred Pohl take their deer rifles before taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel (R) and her father Manfred Pohl take their deer rifles before taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
4 / 15
<p>Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel sits at a raised platform while taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel sits at a raised platform while taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel sits at a raised platform while taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
5 / 15
<p>Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel walks through the forest during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel walks through the forest during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel walks through the forest during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
6 / 15
<p>The leg of dead game is seen on a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

The leg of dead game is seen on a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

The leg of dead game is seen on a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
7 / 15
<p>Hunter Hans Hann (R) and hunter Michael Rissmann (L) throw a dead wild boar at a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunter Hans Hann (R) and hunter Michael Rissmann (L) throw a dead wild boar at a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunter Hans Hann (R) and hunter Michael Rissmann (L) throw a dead wild boar at a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
8 / 15
<p>Hunter Hans Hann opens a dead wild boar next to his pickup loaded with game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunter Hans Hann opens a dead wild boar next to his pickup loaded with game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunter Hans Hann opens a dead wild boar next to his pickup loaded with game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
9 / 15
<p>Hunter Lutz Saling stands on a pickup platform next to dead game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunter Lutz Saling stands on a pickup platform next to dead game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunter Lutz Saling stands on a pickup platform next to dead game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
10 / 15
<p>Wild game of deer is arranged in a line at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Wild game of deer is arranged in a line at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Wild game of deer is arranged in a line at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
11 / 15
<p>Hunters stand around wild game of deer at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Hunters stand around wild game of deer at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Hunters stand around wild game of deer at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
12 / 15
<p>Wild game, including deer and wild boars, is arranged at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Wild game, including deer and wild boars, is arranged at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

Wild game, including deer and wild boars, is arranged at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
13 / 15
<p>A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
14 / 15
<p>A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, April 08, 2013

A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

Next Slideshows

Plight of the Roma

Plight of the Roma

A look at Roma life around the world.

08 Apr 2013
Times of India Film Awards

Times of India Film Awards

Pictures from the inaugural Times of India Film Awards, held in Vancouver, Canada.

07 Apr 2013
India this week

India this week

Snapshots of people in the news and the top pictures from the past week.

07 Apr 2013
North Dakota booming

North Dakota booming

North Dakota is now the second-largest oil-producing state after Texas.

06 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures