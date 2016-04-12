Edition:
The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere

Cast member Charlize Theron poses during the premiere of the film "The Huntsman: Winter's War" in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast members Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Chris Hemsworth takes a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Emily Blunt waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Nick Frost. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and Sue Troyan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
