The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during the premiere of the film "The Huntsman: Winter's War" in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Chris Hemsworth takes a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Emily Blunt waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Charlize Theron waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Nick Frost. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and Sue Troyan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Next Slideshows
Game of Thrones premiere
Jon Snow is a no-show at the season six premiere.
MTV Movie Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie Awards.
MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Style from the MTV Movie Awards red carpet.
Gudi Padwa festival
The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.