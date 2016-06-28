The Icelandic saga
An Iceland fan cheers before their match against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland fans before their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic
Iceland fans celebrate after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland fans before their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scores their second goal against England. REUTERS/Eric GaillardLivepic
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson and teammates celebrate after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal against England. REUTERS/Eric GaillardLivepic
Iceland fans cheer during their match against England. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
Iceland fans before their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Austria's goalkeeper Robert Almer fails to save a goal by Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates with team mates after scoring against Austria. REUTERS/John Sibley
An Iceland fan before their game against England. REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachLivepic
Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson kisses a woman after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland players celebrate their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland fans before their game against England. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson attempts an overhead kick against England. REUTERS/Yves HermanLivepic
An Iceland fan wearing a crown before their match against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates their victory over England. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates after their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal against England. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
Iceland fans before their game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason celebrates with Birkir Bjarnason after scoring the second goal against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason celebrates with team mates after scoring the second goal against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Iceland's Kari Arnason celebrates after their game against Austria. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An Iceland fan before their game against England. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
The Iceland team posing for a group photo before their match against England. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
