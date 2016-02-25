The Indian Railways
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters sit as a train arrives at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters stand on the doors of a suburban train as it approaches the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters disembark from a crowded suburban train at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A labourer works on a railway track during repairs and maintenance of the tracks in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker welds the door of a luggage compartment of a passenger train at a railway yard in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man riding his motorbike crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man carries his bicycle as he crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
