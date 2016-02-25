Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 25, 2016 | 1:10pm IST

The Indian Railways

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 14
Commuters sit as a train arrives at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Commuters sit as a train arrives at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Commuters sit as a train arrives at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 14
Commuters stand on the doors of a suburban train as it approaches the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Commuters stand on the doors of a suburban train as it approaches the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Commuters stand on the doors of a suburban train as it approaches the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
3 / 14
Commuters disembark from a crowded suburban train at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Commuters disembark from a crowded suburban train at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Commuters disembark from a crowded suburban train at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 14
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 14
A labourer works on a railway track during repairs and maintenance of the tracks in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A labourer works on a railway track during repairs and maintenance of the tracks in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A labourer works on a railway track during repairs and maintenance of the tracks in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 14
A worker welds the door of a luggage compartment of a passenger train at a railway yard in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker welds the door of a luggage compartment of a passenger train at a railway yard in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A worker welds the door of a luggage compartment of a passenger train at a railway yard in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 14
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 14
A man riding his motorbike crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man riding his motorbike crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A man riding his motorbike crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 14
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 14
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 14
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 14
A man carries his bicycle as he crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man carries his bicycle as he crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A man carries his bicycle as he crosses a railway track in Ahmedabad, February 24, 2016.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 14
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
No entry to Afghans

No entry to Afghans

Next Slideshows

No entry to Afghans

No entry to Afghans

Additional restrictions at the Greek-Macedonian border leave hundreds of people, mainly Afghans, stuck in Greece.

24 Feb 2016
Least livable cities

Least livable cities

The ten worst cities to live in the world.

24 Feb 2016
Distant galaxies

Distant galaxies

Brilliant celestial systems light-years away from us.

24 Feb 2016
Rescued from the sea

Rescued from the sea

More than 700 migrants were rescued from six leaky boats in the sea between Tunisia and Sicily.

24 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast