Pictures | Sun Apr 13, 2014 | 5:15pm IST

The Indian Spider-Man

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, prepares to climb down from a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, speaks to residents in a building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, waves at residents in a building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet to a resident during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

