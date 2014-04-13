The Indian Spider-Man
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, prepares to climb down from a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, prepares to climb down from a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, speaks to residents in a building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, speaks to residents in a building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, waves at residents in a building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, waves at residents in a building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet to a resident during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet to a resident during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
