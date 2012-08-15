The Indian Tricolour
A college girl gets her eye painted in tri-colours of India's national flag on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A college girl gets her eye painted in tri-colours of India's national flag on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A supporter of Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev gestures towards Indian national flags while taking part in Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev gestures towards Indian national flags while taking part in Ramdev's protest against corruption at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man paints the tri-colours of India's national flag on the face of a supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man paints the tri-colours of India's national flag on the face of a supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare on the first day of Hazare's fast against corruption in New Delhi, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they salute facing the India's national flag during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they salute facing the India's national flag during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man takes a bath outside his shanty in front of the Indian national flag in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man takes a bath outside his shanty in front of the Indian national flag in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare waves the Indian national flag after Hazare announced that he would end his fast later in the evening at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare waves the Indian national flag after Hazare announced that he would end his fast later in the evening at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare carries his child on his shoulders while holding an Indian national flag during Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish...more
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare carries his child on his shoulders while holding an Indian national flag during Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare holds an Indian national flag at the venue of three-day fast for the supporters of Hazare at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 27, 2011.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare holds an Indian national flag at the venue of three-day fast for the supporters of Hazare at Ramlila ground in New Delhi December 27, 2011.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish...more
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves an Indian national flag amid fumes emitted from fumigation work carried out by a health worker, at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shadows of the supporters of social activist Anna Hazare are cast on India's national flag at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shadows of the supporters of social activist Anna Hazare are cast on India's national flag at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare hold an Indian national flag during a rally against corruption in Hyderabad August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare hold an Indian national flag during a rally against corruption in Hyderabad August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves India's national flag during a protest march towards Ramlila grounds where Hazare is conducting his fast in New Delhi August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare waves India's national flag during a protest march towards Ramlila grounds where Hazare is conducting his fast in New Delhi August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
India's Sachin Tendulkar holds an Indian flag as he celebrates defeating Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup final cricket match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's Sachin Tendulkar holds an Indian flag as he celebrates defeating Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup final cricket match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A fan waves a flag during an Indian team training session before Sunday's ICC Cricket World Cup Group B clash against the West Indies in Chennai March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A fan waves a flag during an Indian team training session before Sunday's ICC Cricket World Cup Group B clash against the West Indies in Chennai March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A fan with Indian national flags painted on his face shouts before the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and The Netherlands in New Delhi March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fan with Indian national flags painted on his face shouts before the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and The Netherlands in New Delhi March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian national flag flutters on top of the parliament building in New Delhi December 1, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
An Indian national flag flutters on top of the parliament building in New Delhi December 1, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Workers stitch Indian national flags at a workshop in Siliguri August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers stitch Indian national flags at a workshop in Siliguri August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian Air Force advanced light helicopters "Sarang" perform as India's national flag flutters during the inauguration ceremony of the "Aero India 2009" at Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay...more
Indian Air Force advanced light helicopters "Sarang" perform as India's national flag flutters during the inauguration ceremony of the "Aero India 2009" at Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A peace activist waves the Indian national flag in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A peace activist waves the Indian national flag in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A local resident speaks behind the Indian national flag during a demonstration near the Oberoi Trident hotel in Mumbai December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A local resident speaks behind the Indian national flag during a demonstration near the Oberoi Trident hotel in Mumbai December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
People hold an Indian national flag during a protest rally against last week's militant attacks, outside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 3, 2008. U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice urged Pakistan on Wednesday to cooperate "fully and...more
People hold an Indian national flag during a protest rally against last week's militant attacks, outside the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai December 3, 2008. U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice urged Pakistan on Wednesday to cooperate "fully and transparently" in investigations into the Mumbai attacks that have upset India-Pakistan relations. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe (INDIA)
A man shows balloons in the colours of the Indian flag to his child at a market during India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man shows balloons in the colours of the Indian flag to his child at a market during India's Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker is seen through a flag as he gives finishing touches to an Indian national flag at a workshop in Siliguri August 2, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker is seen through a flag as he gives finishing touches to an Indian national flag at a workshop in Siliguri August 2, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The shadow of a child is seen against the Indian national flag at a school in Siliguri January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The shadow of a child is seen against the Indian national flag at a school in Siliguri January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School children hold the Indian national flag near India Gate in New Delhi January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children hold the Indian national flag near India Gate in New Delhi January 14, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Harbhajan Singh holds a national flag as he celebrates after his team defeated Pakistan in the ICC World Twenty20 cricket final match in Johannesburg September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
India's Harbhajan Singh holds a national flag as he celebrates after his team defeated Pakistan in the ICC World Twenty20 cricket final match in Johannesburg September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
A girl sells Indian national flags at a street in Mumbai August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A girl sells Indian national flags at a street in Mumbai August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A woman wears bangles in the colours of the Indian national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A woman wears bangles in the colours of the Indian national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow August 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A girl decorates her eyes with the colours of the Indian national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations at a college in Hyderabad August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl decorates her eyes with the colours of the Indian national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations at a college in Hyderabad August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A school girl with her face painted in the colours of the Indian national flag holds flags during Independence Day celebrations at a school in Patna August 10, 2007. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
A school girl with her face painted in the colours of the Indian national flag holds flags during Independence Day celebrations at a school in Patna August 10, 2007. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
The shadow of a worker is seen as he gives finishing touches to an Indian national flag at a workshop in Siliguri August 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The shadow of a worker is seen as he gives finishing touches to an Indian national flag at a workshop in Siliguri August 10, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A young girl holds Indian national flag during the India's Independence Day in Bangalore August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv
A young girl holds Indian national flag during the India's Independence Day in Bangalore August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv
An eight-year-old boy rests after selling Indian national flags at a traffic intersection in Mumbai August 14, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
An eight-year-old boy rests after selling Indian national flags at a traffic intersection in Mumbai August 14, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
A boy smiles as he sells Indian national flags on a street in Mumbai August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
A boy smiles as he sells Indian national flags on a street in Mumbai August 15, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
Abhay Prakash Verma, 17, holds a sculpture of Indian national flags in Siliguri August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Abhay Prakash Verma, 17, holds a sculpture of Indian national flags in Siliguri August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian civil defence women march past the Indian flag during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 26, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indian civil defence women march past the Indian flag during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 26, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indian girls display their bangles, painted with the colours of the Indian national flag during the 58th Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, August 15, 2005.
Indian girls display their bangles, painted with the colours of the Indian national flag during the 58th Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh, August 15, 2005.
Indian children dressed in colours of national flag take part in the country's 58th Independence anniversary celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Indian children dressed in colours of national flag take part in the country's 58th Independence anniversary celebrations in New Delhi August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Indian children dressed in colours of the Indian national flag take part in a rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi, August 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Indian children dressed in colours of the Indian national flag take part in a rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi, August 13, 2004. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
An woman sews the national flag of India at a state-run workshop in Guwahati, the main city Assam state, on August 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
An woman sews the national flag of India at a state-run workshop in Guwahati, the main city Assam state, on August 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indian Air Force (IAF) planes released trails of smoke in the colours of the Indian flag as they perform during an air show in Srinagar July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Indian Air Force (IAF) planes released trails of smoke in the colours of the Indian flag as they perform during an air show in Srinagar July 10, 2003. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A formation of Suryakiran aircraft flies over New Delhi, releasing smoke to represent the colours of the Indian national flag during a display on the occasion of India's Air Force Day October 8, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A formation of Suryakiran aircraft flies over New Delhi, releasing smoke to represent the colours of the Indian national flag during a display on the occasion of India's Air Force Day October 8, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Balloons and Indian national flags fly in the sky on the country's 55th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule, in New Delhi August 15, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur
Balloons and Indian national flags fly in the sky on the country's 55th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule, in New Delhi August 15, 2002. REUTERS/B. Mathur
Next Slideshows
Strange pets
Some pet owners love their dogs and cats. These pet owners, love their pigs, tigers and snakes. A look at owners with unusual pets.
The athlete's body
A look at the physical attributes of world-class athletes.
Ann Romney fashion
A look at Ann Romney's style as she accompanies her husband on the campaign trail.
Photo focus: Silhouette
Dramatic images are often produced by capturing the subject matter in silhouette.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.