The Interview premiere
Cast members James Franco and Seth Rogen pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Security guards stand behind bicycle rails at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
(L-R) Writer Dan Sterling, cast member Seth Rogen, director Evan Goldberg and producer James Weaver pose during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Guests pass through a security checkpoint at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Cast member Seth Rogen poses during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
A security guard stands at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Cast member Randall Park poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Los Angeles Police Department officers and security guards stand behind bicycle rails at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Cast member James Franco poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
A guest passes through a security checkpoint at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Cast member Diana Bang poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
The marquee of United Artists theater on Broadway Street is pictured during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman Amy Pascal poses during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Cast members James Franco, Charles Rahi Chun and Seth Rogen pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Security guards stand at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
Cast member Seth Rogen and wife actress Lauren Miller pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.
