Pictures | Tue Nov 5, 2013

The invisible man

<p>Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, applies paint to his forehead as he prepares to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>The shoes of Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, are pictured before he wears them to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist is painted by volunteers as they assist him to blend into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A picture of Chinese artist Liu Bolin standing partially blended into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances, is seen on a table in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>A team of local painters work on Chinese artist Liu Bolin's overall before he performs to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>People watch as Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, is prepared to be blended completely into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it again by making himself and other participants "disappear" into the red seats of a Beijing theatre. Called "Red Theatre", the latest project is Liu's third to make a group vanish and one of more than 100 "invisible works" he has completed since 2005. Liu covered a similar "red chair" topic in 2010 at Milan's La Scala opera house, but said he also wanted to do it in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A participant wears his costume before being painted, to make himself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin and his assistant (L) inspect a picture during Liu's latest project, to make participants look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A participant is painted to make her look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, during Liu Bolin's new project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A participant is helped into her costume before being painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin speaks to participants during his latest project in a theatre in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A painted participant is lit by two smart phones as an assistant inspects his makeup, after the he was painted to look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre during artist Liu Bolin's latest project project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A participant waits for the finishing touches to her makeup after she was painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin (3rd row, R) and other participants, painted as part of a project to make themselves look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, are pictured in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin removes a face mask, that was painted to match the colors of a seat in a theatre, after his latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>An assistant shows a photo on a mobile phone to artist Liu Bolin as Liu demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Assistants of artist Liu Bolin assist with his demonstration of blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A woman laughs as she pushes a trolley past artist Liu Bolin during his demonstration to blend in with the vegetables on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin folds his trousers as he prepares to demonstrate an art piece by blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by an assistant as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Artist Liu Bolin (C), also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by assistants as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

