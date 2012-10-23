Edition:
The iPad mini

<p>Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)</p>

<p>A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)</p>

<p>The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)</p>

<p>The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)</p>

<p>A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)</p>

<p>The new iPad mini during is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS)</p>

