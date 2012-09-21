The iPhone 5 frenzy
Apple fan Greg Parker departs the Apple Store on 5th Avenue after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple fan Greg Parker departs the Apple Store on 5th Avenue after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
First in line, Ryan Williams, reacts as he enters the Apple store to purchase the first new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
First in line, Ryan Williams, reacts as he enters the Apple store to purchase the first new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Apple employee exchanges a claim ticket for an iPhone 5 at an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
An Apple employee exchanges a claim ticket for an iPhone 5 at an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Kai Lanier, 17-month-old, plays with his dad's newly purchased iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Kai Lanier, 17-month-old, plays with his dad's newly purchased iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A customer compares his older iPhone to an Apple's iPhone 5 phone after purchasing one at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer compares his older iPhone to an Apple's iPhone 5 phone after purchasing one at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A New York Police Department officer holds out forms as customers queue outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A New York Police Department officer holds out forms as customers queue outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Apple iPhone 5 phone is displayed in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Apple iPhone 5 phone is displayed in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers wait to register newly purchased iPhones outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers wait to register newly purchased iPhones outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man eats an apple as he waits to pay for two Apple iPhone 5 phones in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man eats an apple as he waits to pay for two Apple iPhone 5 phones in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer laughs with an Apple store employee after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 phone at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer laughs with an Apple store employee after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 phone at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple employees line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple employees line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Apple store workers cheer as they prepare to open the store to customers for the new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Apple store workers cheer as they prepare to open the store to customers for the new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A store worker picks up a new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A store worker picks up a new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Apple store staff members assist customers purchasing the new iPhone 5 at an Apple store in Paris, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Apple store staff members assist customers purchasing the new iPhone 5 at an Apple store in Paris, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Anthony Fletch from Paris poses with his iPhone 5 after being the first customer at an Apple store in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Anthony Fletch from Paris poses with his iPhone 5 after being the first customer at an Apple store in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French Apple employees and unemployed former retailers demonstrate in front of an Apple store during the launching of the Iphone 5 in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
French Apple employees and unemployed former retailers demonstrate in front of an Apple store during the launching of the Iphone 5 in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Employees welcome customers at an Apple store before the release of iPhone 5 in Munich early September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Employees welcome customers at an Apple store before the release of iPhone 5 in Munich early September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ralf Marth from Munich celebrates being the first customer at an Apple store receiving an iPhone 5 in Munich September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Ralf Marth from Munich celebrates being the first customer at an Apple store receiving an iPhone 5 in Munich September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A customer shows two sets of iPhone 5 that she had ordered online, at an Apple store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A customer shows two sets of iPhone 5 that she had ordered online, at an Apple store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Handout image released by iFixit.com shows different parts of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout
Handout image released by iFixit.com shows different parts of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout
A portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on a BMW car near people waiting for the release of iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on a BMW car near people waiting for the release of iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Customers laugh with each other after purchasing their Apple iPhone 5 phones inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customers laugh with each other after purchasing their Apple iPhone 5 phones inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People queue outside an Apple store as they wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
People queue outside an Apple store as they wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
People look at an Apple iPad as they queue and wait to buy an iPhone 5, outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
People look at an Apple iPad as they queue and wait to buy an iPhone 5, outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A shopper waiting in a queue outside an Apple store holds cards entitling her to buy two iPhones, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A shopper waiting in a queue outside an Apple store holds cards entitling her to buy two iPhones, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
People play card games as they queue outside an Apple store and wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
People play card games as they queue outside an Apple store and wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 as an Apple fan shows his iPad outside Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. A crowd of over seven hundred people gathered outside the store from early morning on the first day of...more
People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 as an Apple fan shows his iPad outside Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. A crowd of over seven hundred people gathered outside the store from early morning on the first day of sales in Japan for Apple's iPhone 5. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Customers (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right...more
Customers (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A customer (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right...more
A customer (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A man pays cash for an Apple iPhone 5 phone in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. Apple fans queued around city blocks worldwide on Friday to get their hands on the new iPhone 5 - but grumbles about inaccurate maps...more
A man pays cash for an Apple iPhone 5 phone in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. Apple fans queued around city blocks worldwide on Friday to get their hands on the new iPhone 5 - but grumbles about inaccurate maps tempered the excitement. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)
A sign, placed by a passerby making a comment about consumerism, stands next to a line of people outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012, as they wait to buy an iPhone 5. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A sign, placed by a passerby making a comment about consumerism, stands next to a line of people outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012, as they wait to buy an iPhone 5. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Jackie Lin waits in line outside the Apple store on 5th Avenue, for Friday's iPhone 5 models to go on sale, in New York September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Jackie Lin waits in line outside the Apple store on 5th Avenue, for Friday's iPhone 5 models to go on sale, in New York September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman wearing a sleeping bag waits outside an Apple Store as she waits to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman wearing a sleeping bag waits outside an Apple Store as she waits to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A passerby photographs an Apple store logo with his Samsung Galaxy phone on the morning iPhone 5 goes on sale to the public in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A passerby photographs an Apple store logo with his Samsung Galaxy phone on the morning iPhone 5 goes on sale to the public in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Men wearing cardboard hats, depicting Apple's new iPhone 5, wait for the release of the phone near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men wearing cardboard hats, depicting Apple's new iPhone 5, wait for the release of the phone near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man waits for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man waits for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Animals around the world
A selection of our recent pictures from the animal kingdom.
Jazmine's transformation
A look at the life and transformation of 18-year-old Jazmine Raygoza, a year after her bariatric surgery for obesity.
Decision 2012
Moments from the presidential contest so far.
Ganesh Chaturthi
Annual festival of Lord Ganpati celebrated in India
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.