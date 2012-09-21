Edition:
The iPhone 5 frenzy

<p>Apple fan Greg Parker departs the Apple Store on 5th Avenue after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>First in line, Ryan Williams, reacts as he enters the Apple store to purchase the first new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>An Apple employee exchanges a claim ticket for an iPhone 5 at an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Kai Lanier, 17-month-old, plays with his dad's newly purchased iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A customer compares his older iPhone to an Apple's iPhone 5 phone after purchasing one at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A New York Police Department officer holds out forms as customers queue outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>An Apple iPhone 5 phone is displayed in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>New York Police Department officers wait to register newly purchased iPhones outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A man eats an apple as he waits to pay for two Apple iPhone 5 phones in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A customer laughs with an Apple store employee after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 phone at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Apple employees line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Apple store workers cheer as they prepare to open the store to customers for the new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>People line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A store worker picks up a new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Apple store staff members assist customers purchasing the new iPhone 5 at an Apple store in Paris, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Anthony Fletch from Paris poses with his iPhone 5 after being the first customer at an Apple store in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>French Apple employees and unemployed former retailers demonstrate in front of an Apple store during the launching of the Iphone 5 in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Employees welcome customers at an Apple store before the release of iPhone 5 in Munich early September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Ralf Marth from Munich celebrates being the first customer at an Apple store receiving an iPhone 5 in Munich September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A customer shows two sets of iPhone 5 that she had ordered online, at an Apple store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Handout image released by iFixit.com shows different parts of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout </p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on a BMW car near people waiting for the release of iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Customers laugh with each other after purchasing their Apple iPhone 5 phones inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>People queue outside an Apple store as they wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>People look at an Apple iPad as they queue and wait to buy an iPhone 5, outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A shopper waiting in a queue outside an Apple store holds cards entitling her to buy two iPhones, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>People play card games as they queue outside an Apple store and wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 as an Apple fan shows his iPad outside Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. A crowd of over seven hundred people gathered outside the store from early morning on the first day of sales in Japan for Apple's iPhone 5. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Customers (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A customer (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A man pays cash for an Apple iPhone 5 phone in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. Apple fans queued around city blocks worldwide on Friday to get their hands on the new iPhone 5 - but grumbles about inaccurate maps tempered the excitement. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A sign, placed by a passerby making a comment about consumerism, stands next to a line of people outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012, as they wait to buy an iPhone 5. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Jackie Lin waits in line outside the Apple store on 5th Avenue, for Friday's iPhone 5 models to go on sale, in New York September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A woman wearing a sleeping bag waits outside an Apple Store as she waits to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A passerby photographs an Apple store logo with his Samsung Galaxy phone on the morning iPhone 5 goes on sale to the public in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>Men wearing cardboard hats, depicting Apple's new iPhone 5, wait for the release of the phone near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>A man waits for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

<p>People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Friday, September 21, 2012

