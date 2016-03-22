Edition:
The ISIS killing fields

Injured people are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the two bomb attacks in Brussels that killed dozens of people, a news agency affiliated with the group said. REUTERS/Ketevan Kardava/Courtesy of 1tv.ge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A memorial still remains outside as workers return to work for the first time at the Inland Regional Center (IRC) in San Bernardino, California, January 4, 2016. The office building in San Bernardino, California, where 14 people were massacred by a married couple inspired by Islamic State, reopened. Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, stormed into a holiday party attended by his co-workers from a San Bernardino County social services agency and opened fire on Dec. 2, killing 14 people and wounding 22 others. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 130 people in Paris, in the worst bloodshed in France since the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. The Islamic State-claimed attack killed 43 people in two explosions in suicide attacks in a Shi'ite Muslim district of southern Beirut in Lebanon. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Islamic State has claimed to be behind the downing of a Russian aircraft that crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing 224. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Displaced Sunni residents who fled Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon, August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline Syrian Islamists when they seized a Lebanese border town for few days. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from Islamic State forces in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2014
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Othman

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2014
Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, in this still image from an undated video made available on a social media website on April 19, 2015. The execution videos released by Islamic State, considered propaganda by many, were part of a recruiting push by Islamic State militants via thousands of Twitter accounts and other social media postings. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
The body of a man who was killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque, lies at a hospital morgue in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. Suicide bombers killed 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Islamic State militants have blown up temples at the Roman-era UNESCO World Heritage site, which it has controlled since capturing Palmyra from Syrian government forces in May 2015 and mined other monuments and historic buildings. The group considers the buildings sacrilegious. Palmyra was one of the most important cultural centres of the ancient world, according to cultural agency UNESCO, which has described it as the crossroads of several civilizations. REUTERS/Social Media

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. Kasaesbeh was captured after his jet crashed in northeast Syria during a bombing mission against the militants. The following week, Islamic State released a video showing Kasaesbah being burned alive in a cage. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
