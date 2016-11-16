The Islamic State destruction of Nimrud
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq, November 16, 2016....more
Remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of Iraqi army gather at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Remains of wall panels, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A view of remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants are seen in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
