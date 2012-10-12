The Jackson kids
Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012....more
Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012....more
Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool
Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011....more
Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario...more
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
