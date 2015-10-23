The Jeb! campaign
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at Nonie's Restaurant in Peterborough, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mary Tetreau poses for a photograph with Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush following ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, runs along the Independence Day parade route in Amherst, New Hampshire July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump (L) reaches out to pat former Florida Governor Jeb Bush on the back after Bush said he would want his Secret Service code name to be "Energizer" during the second official Republican...more
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush eats a pork chop as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Campaign workers put up letters spelling "Jeb!" outside the site of a campaign town hall meeting with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush at the VFW post in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush joins the audience in reciting the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance at a campaign town hall meeting in Bedford, New Hampshire September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A campaign worker shows a note signed by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush reading "Voted Republican since 1972" before a campaign town hall meeting in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush acknowledges supporters while formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015....more
Audience members wait for the start of a campaign town hall meeting with Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush in Salem, New Hampshire September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush arrives for an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush poses for a photograph with a group of day care children during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican 2016 presidential candidate Jeb Bush waves as he walks past a large portrait of former President Ronald Reagan after completing his speech at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush looks on as he answers questions at a town hall meeting in North Las Vegas, Nevada August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush yells "white lives matter" after Bush spoke at a town hall meeting in North Las Vegas, Nevada August 12, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (L) heads to the stage behind fellow candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R) for the start of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S....more
Former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush poses with a student following a town hall with high school students at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in Miami, Florida, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush speaks to the press after attending a campaign event in Ankeny, Iowa, United States, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush refers to his smart watch as he speaks at a town hall meeting in Henderson, Nevada June 27, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (2nd R) shares a laugh with attendees at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush reacts as Rob Webber sings a political song for him at a campaign town hall meeting in Laconia, New Hampshire September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Three-year-old Claire Eorridt holds a sign supporting Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush outside a campaign kickoff rally where Bush formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential...more
Two VFW members listen to Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaking during a town hall event at a VFW hall in Norfolk, Virginia, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Westcott
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush leaves following a town hall gathering at Turbocam International in Barrington, New Hampshire August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pauses as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
