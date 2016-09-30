Edition:
The Jews of Ethiopia

A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attends a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar, northern Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A tombstone is seen at a graveyard of Jewish Community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A man walks near a sign in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community prepare for a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Crafts are displayed for sale at a stall in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community poses for a photograph after a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Abebech Tsega, 36 makes a traditional clay pottery at a craft center in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A general view shows the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community in the outskirts of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A graveyard is seen in Jewish community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Pots are seen in a prayer room of the Jewish community in Weleka Kebele on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A memorial billboard is seen at the Jewish community graveyard in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
