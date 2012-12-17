The Jews of Hungary
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, Hungary, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, Hungary, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hannah Nogradi stands wrapped in a towel as she prepares for the Sabbath in their home in Budapest,, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hannah Nogradi stands wrapped in a towel as she prepares for the Sabbath in their home in Budapest,, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi dresses up his daughter Hannah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi dresses up his daughter Hannah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Eliezer Nogradi prepares the table before the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Eliezer Nogradi prepares the table before the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
The rabbi holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
The rabbi holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Eliezer Nogradi holds challah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Eliezer Nogradi holds challah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sarah Nogradi prepares the dinner for the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sarah Nogradi prepares the dinner for the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Jewish man holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Jewish man holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Former Chief Rabbi Joseph Schweitzer makes a phonecall before an interview with Reuters in Budapest, November 29, 2012. Although anti-Semitism has not yet led to serious physical confrontations in Hungary, hate crimes have included desecration of...more
Former Chief Rabbi Joseph Schweitzer makes a phonecall before an interview with Reuters in Budapest, November 29, 2012. Although anti-Semitism has not yet led to serious physical confrontations in Hungary, hate crimes have included desecration of Jewish cemeteries and a verbal attack in Budapest on the 90-year-old Schweitzer. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Next Slideshows
Gujarat holds key election
Narendra Modi seeks to win a fourth term as chief minister of Gujarat.
Funeral for royal hoax nurse
The funeral of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who apparently committed suicide after taking a prank call in London, takes place in Mangalore.
India this week
A selection of our best photos from this week from India.
Goodbye moon
40 years ago, mankind took its last steps on the moon with the Apollo 17 lunar mission. A look at the Apollo project and other moon missions that might have...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.