The John Malkovich collection
U.S. actor John Malkovich is applauded on the catwalk after presenting his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
British actor Julian Sands presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
