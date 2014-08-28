The Jolie-Pitt family album
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children Knox (2nd R), Vivienne (3rd L) and Pax (L) at Haneda international airport in Tokyo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie leave a restaurant with their children in Venice, February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Michele Crosera
Brad Pitt carries his children Zahara (R) and Shiloh (2nd L) as they arrive at the Nice Lenval Hospital, southern France, where pregnant Angelina Jolie was admitted, July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Serrano
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children Knox (beside Pitt), Vivienne (R) and Pax (C) at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Brad Pitt and son Maddox stand on the field before play between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's NFC Divisional playoff game in New Orleans, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardiner
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (behind Pitt) arrive with their children Knox (front L), Vivienne (behind Pitt) and Pax (L) at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Angelina Jolie chats with her sons Pax Thien and Maddox at a security check point before leaving Con Dao island, off Vietnam's southern coast, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Brad Pitt walks with his daughters Shiloh (R) and Zahara (L) near the Kremlin in Moscow, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt, each carrying their twins Vivienne Marcheline (L) and Knox Leon, arrive with all their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brad Pitt rides with his son Pax in a water taxi in Venice, August 28, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Brad Pitt points out something to his son Maddox at the starting grid before the MotoGP Italian motorcycling Grand Prix at Mugello, June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Brad Pitt with his children Zahara and Pax arrive at the airport as they leave Venice, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Angelina Jolie rides in a taxi boat with her daughter Zahara in Venice, September 2, 2007. REUTERS/Crosera Silvestri
Brad Pitt carries his daughter Zahara as they arrive in Venice, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Crosera Silvestri
Brad Pitt carries daughter Zahara while Angelina Jolie sits with Maddox during a boat ride in Mumbai, November 18, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Brad Pitt carries Maddox as Angelina Jolie carries Zahara during their stroll outside their hotel in Mumbai, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
Brad Pitt carries Maddox as Angelina Jolie carries Zahara during their stroll outside their hotel in Mumbai, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie travel in a three-wheeler autorickshaw with Maddox in the western Indian city of Pune, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Brangelina get married
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married Saturday in France, a spokesman for the couple says.
Awaiting their turn in the limelight
Artists, before they step in to the limelight.
Emmy afterparty
How the stars spent the rest of the evening.
Emmy Awards
Highlights from the Primetime Emmy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.