The Jonas Brothers
Nick Jonas (L), Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas (R) of the group The Jonas Brothers pose for photographers during "Arthur Ashe Kid's Day" at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York August 25, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
The Jonas Brothers pose at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jonas Brothers arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Fans cheer during the performance of band Jonas Brothers at the 2008 Wango Tango concert in Irvine, California May 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jonas Brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick sign autographs for fans as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Camp Rock" in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans watch for the Jonas brothers to arrive for the premiere of the film "Camp Rock" in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas plays the half-time show during NFL football action between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in Irving, Texas November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Joe Jonas of "The Jonas Brothers" pop band greets the crowd at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Jonas Brothers, (L-R) Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, win best breakthrough artist award at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Big Rob sings with the Jonas Brothers at the half-time show break during NFL football action between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in Irving, Texas November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Joe Jonas of "The Jonas Brothers" pop band salutes the crowd at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, July 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Jonas Brothers (from L-R) Kevin, Joe and Nick pose with Katy Perry at the 2009 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, honoring Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jonas Brothers, Nick (L), Joe and Kevin (R), arrive at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas pose for photographs during a promotion of Walt Disney Pictures' "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" in Los Angeles February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Stevie Wonder performs with Joe and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast members (from L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jonas Brothers, (L-R) Nick, Kevin, and Joe perform at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers poses for photographs at the UK Premiere of the band's movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers arrive for the UK premiere of their movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nick Jonas performs with the Jonas Brothers band on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fans cheer for the Jonas brothers at a special screening of the animated movie "Ponyo" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jonas Brothers Kevin and Joe celebrate as they score during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The shoes of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are seen as they arrive for the UK premiere of their movie "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at Leicester Square in central London May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville more
Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Two fans scream as they wait for The Jonas Brothers to arrive during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Fans show their support for The Jonas Brothers during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A fan of The Jonas Brothers poses for a picture during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The Jonas brothers (L-R) Kevin, Joe and Nick, greet fans at a special screening of the animated movie "Ponyo" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans scream as they watch The Jonas Brothers during a charity kickball game in Peoria, Arizona August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Fans attend the premiere of "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans of the Jonas Brothers chase after the cars transporting them away from the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jonas Brothers (from L) Nick, Joe, and Kevin greet fans at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Jonas Brothers arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. pop rock group Jonas Brothers performs during the 54th International Song Festival in Vina del Mar city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
