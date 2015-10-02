Edition:
The jungle of Calais

A migrant stands next to tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East are camped on the French side of the tunnel in Calais, trying to board vehicles heading for Britain via the tunnel and on ferries or by walking through the tunnel, even though security measures aimed at keeping them out have been stepped up. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A migrant builds his shelter in a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Mickael, a migrant from Eritrea, sits close to a security fence topped with barbed and razor wire on the main access route to the Ferry harbour Terminal in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Fog hangs above tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
French riot police patrol in the middle of a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
French riot police patrol in the middle of a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A migrant sits near tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A migrant rides his bicycle in a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A Christian migrant arrives for a mass at the makeshift church in "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Smoke rises from burning rubbish as migrants queue during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian father refugee and his daughter stand near their tent at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant stands between a row of tents under a bridge near a highway overpass near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. .REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants stand at a makeshift shop near tents and shelters at the camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants stand at a makeshift shop near tents and shelters at the camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant holds a placard which reads "I want to come to the U.K." on his bicycle at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants stand near a Calais city sign along a road near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant carries his mattress as others queue for the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
An abandonned passport is seen in a field at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they wait for the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant receives a meal from a member of refugee aid organisations during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants queue during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A view shows tents and shelters at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. AREUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants stand near a banner which reads "Freedom for all. Jungle for animal. Open the border" at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants surround a truck carrying a refugee aid organisation which arrives to distribute food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A member of a refugee aid organisation speaks with a young migrant during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant stands along a security fence topped with barbed and razor wire near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Discarded clothes and personal belongings are scattered on the ground as migrants queue during food distribution at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant makes a victory sign at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
