Pictures | Fri Sep 9, 2016 | 5:45am IST

The jungle of Calais

Migrants pass by a road sign as they leave the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Migrants stand under makeshift shelters in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the 'Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Migrants pass by the "Peace Restaurant" in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters and tents where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Migrants walk past makeshift shelters in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Workers set-up barbed wires on top of a fence along the harbour of Calais to prevent migrants jumping aboard lorries, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
