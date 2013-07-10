Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 10, 2013 | 8:10pm IST

The Khan Family

<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his wife Gauri pose for a picture after a news conference in Mumbai August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/files</p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his wife Gauri pose for a picture after a news conference in Mumbai August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/files

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his wife Gauri pose for a picture after a news conference in Mumbai August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/files

Close
1 / 10
<p>Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and son Aryan Khan (L) watch the fifth and final one-day international cricket match between India and Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and son Aryan Khan (L) watch the fifth and final one-day international cricket match between India and Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and son Aryan Khan (L) watch the fifth and final one-day international cricket match between India and Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
2 / 10
<p>Cast member Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files</p>

Cast member Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Cast member Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Close
3 / 10
<p>Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan (in black shirt), his wife Gauri and their children Aryan (C) and Suhana pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan (in black shirt), his wife Gauri and their children Aryan (C) and Suhana pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan (in black shirt), his wife Gauri and their children Aryan (C) and Suhana pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
4 / 10
<p>Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong</p>

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong

Close
5 / 10
<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by Indian film director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by Indian film director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by Indian film director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
6 / 10
<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri arrive to attend the birthday celebrations of actress Katrina Kaif in Mumbai July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri arrive to attend the birthday celebrations of actress Katrina Kaif in Mumbai July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri arrive to attend the birthday celebrations of actress Katrina Kaif in Mumbai July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

Close
7 / 10
<p>Bollywood actors (L to R) Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh's wife Gauri and their children (front row) Suhana (L) and Aryan pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

Bollywood actors (L to R) Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh's wife Gauri and their children (front row) Suhana (L) and Aryan pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008....more

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Bollywood actors (L to R) Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh's wife Gauri and their children (front row) Suhana (L) and Aryan pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files

Close
8 / 10
<p>Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) arrives with his wife Gauri at the Indian Premier League's (IPL) player auction in Mumbai February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) arrives with his wife Gauri at the Indian Premier League's (IPL) player auction in Mumbai February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) arrives with his wife Gauri at the Indian Premier League's (IPL) player auction in Mumbai February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
9 / 10
<p>Gauri Khan (L) stands next to the waxwork model of her husband and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Gauri Khan (L) stands next to the waxwork model of her husband and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, July 10, 2013

Gauri Khan (L) stands next to the waxwork model of her husband and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Next Slideshows

A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

12 Jul 2013
Destination Venezuela

Destination Venezuela

A look at life in Venezuela, one of the countries which has offered asylum to former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

10 Jul 2013
Parade of the

Parade of the "big heads"

"Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through Pamplona during the nine-day festival.

09 Jul 2013
Trading stocks in the 90s

Trading stocks in the 90s

Here is how brokers and investors traded stocks nearly two decades ago.

09 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures