The Khan Family
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his wife Gauri pose for a picture after a news conference in Mumbai August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/files
Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and son Aryan Khan (L) watch the fifth and final one-day international cricket match between India and Pakistan in Jaipur November 18, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Cast member Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the screening of the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan (in black shirt), his wife Gauri and their children Aryan (C) and Suhana pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and wife Gauri walk during a fashion show organised by Indian film director Karan Johar and designer Varun Bahl, on the final day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri arrive to attend the birthday celebrations of actress Katrina Kaif in Mumbai July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actors (L to R) Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahrukh's wife Gauri and their children (front row) Suhana (L) and Aryan pose at the premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's movie "Drona" in Mumbai October 2, 2008....more
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (R) arrives with his wife Gauri at the Indian Premier League's (IPL) player auction in Mumbai February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Gauri Khan (L) stands next to the waxwork model of her husband and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at Madame Tussauds in London April 3, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
