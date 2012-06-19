The king of fruits
A Hindu priest carries a basket of mangoes to distribute among devotees after it was offered to Hindu God Lord Krishna inside a temple during a mango festival in Ahmedabad June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman participates in a mango eating competition during the 18th mango festival in New Delhi July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer unloads mangoes from a basket at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Chandigarh June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A girl eats a mango while sitting in a hammock inside her house in the Ralegan Siddhi village, located in the Ahmednagar district about 250km (155 miles) south east of Mumbai June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer pulls a basket to fill it with mangoes from a supply truck at a wholesale fruit market on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri vendor selling mangos waits for customers on a deserted road during a strike in Srinagar June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A homeless Indian child holds a mango in Chennai May 22, 2006. REUTER/Babu
A boy climbs on a mango tree in Malihabad, about 28 km (17 miles) west from Lucknow, June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A woman's face is covered with mango flesh after participating in a mango eating competition during the 18th mango festival in New Delhi July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A representative at a horticulture garden displays the mangoes called 'Mallika' in Calcutta on June 13, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Sachin Tendulkar eats a mango during a break in a practice in Mohali, March 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Workers unload mangoes at a main fruit market in Hyderabad on May 13. REUTERS
