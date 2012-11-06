Edition:
The last day

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

<p>President Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>A crowd is seen across the street as Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Daniel Fink, a field director, checks a computer at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Volunteer Ricky Hall leaves a flyer at a door as he canvasses for President Obama in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village election campaign office in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Volunteers Kay Pruitt and Debbie Snowdon (R) make phone calls to voters from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party office in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden leans in to look at a baby during a stop at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Paul Ryan's son Sam is seen backstage after a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A Secret Service agent holds the door for Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The Republican party information table is seen at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>Voters place absentee ballots into a ballot box outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller </p>

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>High school students Even Allenegui and Amanda Hannibal work for school credit during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union get-out-the-vote phone banking event at the No on 32 GOTV headquarters in San Pedro, California, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Margie Pecus, a volunteer, talks on a phone at an Obama Milwaukee office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Milwaukee, November 5, 2012 . REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

<p>A staff member waves in a bus with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney take part in a prayer before the start of a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

