The last movie projectionist
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the...more
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not...more
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
