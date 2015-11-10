Edition:
The last movie projectionist

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the last of Portugal's travelling film projectionists. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
